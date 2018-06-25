Bursa slightly choppy at mid-morning

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 327 to 244, while 340 counters remained unchanged, 1,015 untraded and 32 others suspended.— Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Bursa Malaysia turned slightly choppy at mid-morning amid on-going worries about the escalating US-China trade war.

At 11.00am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 1.29 points to 1,692.86, after opening 12.87 points firmer at 1,7,07.02, from last Friday’s close of 1,6,94.15.

Market breadth was negative as losers led gainers 327 to 244, while 340 counters remained unchanged, 1,015 untraded and 32 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 787.42 million shares worth RM443.82 million.

It has been reported that the US is planning to curb Chinese investments, citing security risks.

Under the plan, the White House will use one of the most significant legal measures available to declare Chinese investments in US companies involved in technologies such as new-energy vehicles, robotics and aerospace, a threat to economic and national security.

For heavyweights on Bursa, Maybank bagged one sen to RM9.20, Public Bank was flat at RM22.92, Tenaga eased two sen to RM13.78, Petronas Chemicals gained seven sen to RM8.47, while CIMB retreated four sen to RM5.77.

Among actives, Sapura Energy added half-a-sen to 65 sen, T7 Global rose 9.5 sen to 51.5 sen and Iris improved one sen to 16.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index trimmed 3.08 points to 11,970.38 and the FBMT100 Index fell 0.22 point to 11,758.41.But, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 6.34 points to 12,048.23 and the FBM70 was 32.35 points firmer at 14,594.15.

The FBM Ace Index dipped 22.05 points to 5,245.41.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Index recovered 1.30 points to 3,120.27, the Plantation Index was up 9.00 points to 7,518.76, but the Finance Index declined 19.27 points to 16,835.69.

Separately, in a filing to Bursa Malaysia, LCTH Corporation Bhd today announced that it is delisting its entire issued share capital from the official list of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd with effect from 9 am, June 27, 2018. — Bernama