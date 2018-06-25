GPS will be open to others, says Abang Johari

Datuk Abang Johari Openg said he will reveal more details later as the alliance needs to form a technical committee and iron out other matters concerning its registration first. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Sarawak’s ruling alliance will not remain a four-party pact, its leader Datuk Abang Johari Openg said.

He added that the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will be open to other parties once it is launched next month, The Borneo Post reported today.

“Yes, there are [applications from other parties to join GPS]. But, let’s wait until we have formally launched it as an official entity this July 22,” Abang Johari who is also Sarawak chief minister was quoted saying.

However, he declined to reveal further which parties have applied.

He said he will reveal more details later as the alliance needs to form a technical committee and iron out other matters concerning its registration first.

GPS currently comprises Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

The four component parties withdrew from the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition after its shocking defeat at the May 9 general election.

The BN is now left with the original three founding parties, Umno, MCA and MIC after Gerakan pulled out last week.