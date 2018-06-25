DPM: Anwar on the mend, responding well to treatment

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks to reporters in Petaling Jaya June 25, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is recovering from a prolapsed disc as his regime of care and medication was working effectively, said Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister said it was too soon, however, to predict when her husband will be well enough to be released from the University Malaya Medical Centre where he has been warded at since Saturday night.

“He is feeling better... he has actually improved after receiving treatment by the team of doctors.

“He will be given further tests to determine what further cause of action to take,” she told reporters after opening the Asean Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development Summit 2018 here.

She added that Anwar needed rest as the latter had been travelling frequently since being released from prison on a royal pardon.

Anwar was rushed to the hospital after he was “unable to move” following his return from Turkey.