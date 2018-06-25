Najib’s former special officer in seven-day remand for 1MDB probe

The ex-aide to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is led out of the Magistrates’ Court in Putrajaya June 25, 2016. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 25 — A former special officer to Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been remanded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to assist into the ongoing investigation into the 1Malaysia Development Fund (1MDB) scandal.

A source in the commission said the 42-year-old with a “Datuk” title was arrested after giving his statement at the MACC headquarters yesterday.

“We detained the suspect after we called him in to give his statement on the ongoing 1MDB investigation around 9.45pm.

“He is among the witnesses called to assist in the ongoing probe,” the source told Malay Mail on condition of anonymity.

The suspect was brought to the Magistrates’ Court here for a remand application at 9.30am today for the remand application.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim granted a seven-day remand order which expires July 1 against the suspect.

The suspect, clad in the MACC orange lockup attire, was not represented during the remand application.

He was taken back to the MACC detention at 10.30am.