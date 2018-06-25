Nikkei drops as large caps, defensive stocks weigh; Sharp tumbles

A man looks at an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, June 25 — Japan’s Nikkei share average dropped today morning in choppy trade as sellers targeted large caps including Fast Retailing and SoftBank as well as defensive stocks, while miners rallied after oil prices jumped on Friday.

Sharp Corp stumbled 4.9 per cent to ¥2,497 (RM91.48), the lowest since December 2016 after the company said it will issue 78.4 million shares via a public offering.

The Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent to 22,396.33 in midmorning trade after opening a tad higher. It slipped 0.8 per cent on Friday to post a 1.6 per cent drop for the week.

Analysts said the market was somewhat relieved after US shares rose on Friday and the Dow put to rest an eight-day losing streak, but with the US futures falling in Asian trade, investors braced for pressure to build on Wall Street later in the day.

The S&P500 mini futures fell more than 0.5 per cent in early Asian trade after the Wall Street Journal reported that US President Donald Trump plans to bar many Chinese companies from investing in US technology firms.

“The stronger yen is hurting sentiment, but what investors are selling primarily are the defensive names today, so the impact to exporter shares seems to be limited for now,” said Hikaru Sato, a senior technical analyst at Daiwa Securities.

All the same, investors remain cautious amid global trade frictions and any fallout on Japan’s export-reliant economy, he said.

The dollar dropped 0.5 per cent to 109.46 in Asian trade.

Fast Retailing shed 0.9 per cent and SoftBank declined 1.5 per cent, contributing a combined 31 negative points to the Nikkei.

Defensive railroad and food stocks languished, with East Japan Railway dropping 2.2 per cent, West Japan Railway shedding 1.1 per cent and Kikkoman Corp falling 0.9 per cent.

Mining stocks staged a rally, with Inpex Corp surging 3.5 per cent and Japan Petroleum Exploration Co gaining 1.3 per cent after oil prices on Friday jumped as the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed on a modest increase in oil production from next month.

In Asian trade, oil prices pulled back after factoring in the slight output rise.

The broader Topix dropped 0.5 per cent to 1,736.66.—Reuters