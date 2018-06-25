Despite ‘frightful affair’, lawyer Siti Kasim says will still defend clients from mistreatment

Siti Kasim (centre) celebrates her release with fellow lawyers and supporters in front of Kajang police headquarters June 24, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Rajsurian Pillai

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Just hours after being released from arrest, high-profile lawyer Siti Kasim proclaimed that she will continue to act in the best interest of her clients from “mistreatment” even at risk to herself.

Accused of abduction, Siti was detained at 12.40am Sunday for allegedly obstructing a public servant from discharging his duty when police broke the front door of her home and stormed inside to release her client Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan whose mother claimed was being held against her will.

“What can I say... an honest act to assist a helpless, abused young lady became a frightful affair for both of us.

“Anis is hunted by the authorities like she is a criminal and I end up with a house destroyed and wearing fancy orange set up with handcuffs for defending my client just because of one person,” Siti wrote on her Facebook account at around 1am today.

The lawyer related that she had initially taken Anis’ account about her allegedly abusive mother with a pinch of salt, but said she assured her 24-year-old client that nobody could do anything to her without her consent.

However, she said the incident involving her client escalated into a “nightmare”, claiming the authorities had aided and accommodated “baseless allegations” against her.

“I have always acted in the best interests of my clients. Even if it is pro-bono. I will do my best to ensure my clients will not be mistreated by anyone or by any organisations. I will continue to do these because this is the right thing to do,” Siti said.

Police had received a report accusing the lawyer of abducting her client Anis from a hospital while under police custody and holding the latter in her home, which led them to conduct a search of the premises that resulted in Siti’s arrest for allegedly obstructing a public servant was made under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

However, the police failed to obtain a court order to remand Siti for four days to assist in investigations and released her from detention yesterday even as they said they will continue to investigate her based on a June 21 police report.

Siti had previously said she will work together with the police and in her Facebook post, added that she will turn up at the police station today for an identification parade as part of the police’s continued investigations under Section 186.

DAP MP Lim Kit Siang today described the police’s arrest of Siti as “wrongful” and “outrageous”, saying that the alleged abuse of police powers have lifted the need for an Independent Police Complaints and Misconduct Commission (IPCMC) to the forefront of the government’s agenda for institutional reforms.

Noting that Malaysians are not interested in police-bashing, Lim said they merely want to institutionalise two fundamental rights, namely the right to a crime-free, safe and secure environment; and the right to greater police efficiency, accountability, transparency, meaningful public consultation and participation in the formulation, implementation and monitoring of the policing agenda to reduce crime and fear of crime.

“The IPCMC was to restore public confidence in the police by eradicating police corruption, police misconduct and abuses of power!” the Iskandar Puteri MP said in a statement.

He claimed that public confidence in the police is at an “all-time low with impunity for gross police misconduct and indiscipline — like police custodial deaths, police brutalities and most recently, the outrageous police arrest of Siti Kasim”.

“What the policy-makers and the police leadership failed to do more than a decade to set up the IPCMC must be remedied now, so that Malaysia would have a world-class police force,” he added.

“The Pakatan Harapan Government should present a programme of institutional reforms when Parliament meets for the first time after the 14th General Elections in the middle of July, with the IPCMC high on the programme of institutional reforms,” he said.