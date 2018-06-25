Two hospitalised, 100 evacuated after fire breaks out in Singapore

A fire broke out at Blk 663, Yishun Avenue 4 on Sunday morning. — Facebook/Dahlia SenSasi

SINGAPORE, June 25 — Two men in their 20s were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital yesterday for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a flat in Yishun.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire in the fourth floor unit at Block 663 Yishun Avenue 4 at around 7am.

A hundred other residents living in the units up to the 12th storey were also evacuated as a safety precaution.

The block at Yishun Avenue 4 also houses the former residence of President Halimah Yacob — dubbed the “Yistana” by netizens — who had previously lived there in a sixth-floor jumbo unit.

Videos of the fire went viral on social media yesterday morning.

According to one video posted by Facebook user KP Lau, grey smoke could be seen billowing from the unit into the corridor and to the flats above.

The fire burned through the contents in the flat’s living room, kitchen and two bedrooms, said the SCDF.

SCDF sent two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and three support vehicles to the scene. The fire was extinguished with two water jets.

The SCDF is still investigating the cause of the fire. — TODAY