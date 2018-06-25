Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 4.0100/0130 versus the greenback from 4.0010/0040 recorded at last Friday’s closing. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — The ringgit was slightly lower at opening against the US dollar today, pending market participants, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local note was quoted at 4.0100/0130 versus the greenback from 4.0010/0040 recorded at last Friday’s closing.

The dealer, said however, he expects the ringgit to receive some buying support from today, following positive sentiment surrounding the announcement of a new Bank Negara Malaysia Governor in Datuk Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus, effective July 1.

“The market was happy with this welcome announcement as it suggests a status quo policy,” he added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mixed against other major currencies.

Against the Singapore dollar, it rose to 2.9461/9494 from 2.9484/9511 and vis-a-vis the British pound, improved to 5.3161/3204 from 5.3189/3245.

The ringgit depreciated against the yen to 3.6581/6618 from 3.6323/6360 and compared with the euro, weakened to 4.6733/6784 from 4.6644/6683. — Bernama