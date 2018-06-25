Asian stocks open mixed; Turkish lira climbs

A man walks past an electronic stock quotation board outside a brokerage in Tokyo. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, June 25 — Asian stocks were off to a muted start as investors assessed a loosening of policy in China amid ongoing trade tensions. Turkey’s lira climbed after Recep Tayyip Erdogan claimed victory in the weekend’s election.

Japanese stocks fluctuated, while shares gained in Australia and fell in South Korea. In a move that was widely expected, China reduced the amount of reserves the country’s banks are required to keep on deposit at the central bank, freeing up more than US$100 billion (RM400.7 billion) to help cushion a slowing economy. The dollar steadied while the yen and the euro nudged higher.

Trade tensions between the world’s two-largest economies that have rattled markets and sent money pouring out of emerging markets this month are set to remain at the forefront of investors’ attention. The move by the People’s Bank of China to trim the required reserve ratio for some banks comes into effect on July 5, one day before the first round of US tariffs on Chinese goods begin.

In the first of a series of key elections in emerging markets, Erdogan claimed a mandate to govern in Turkey. He had 53 per cent of the presidential vote to 31 per cent for his closest challenger, Muharrem Ince of the secular Republican People’s Party or CHP, with 98 per cent of ballots counted, the government news agency Anadolu said.

These are key key events coming up this week:

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds private talks with leaders of the other parties in her coalition government on refugee policy and euro-area reforms in Berlin tomorrow. New Zealand and Indonesia monetary policy decisions on Thursday. US personal spending probably increased in May for a third month, economists forecast ahead of Friday’s data. China manufacturing and non-manufacturing PMI are due on Saturday.

Here’s the main market moves.

Stocks

The Topix index was little changed as of 9:08 am in Tokyo. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index gained 0.2 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi index fell 0.4 per cent. Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.2 per cent. Futures on the S&P 500 Index slid 0.1 per cent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The euro increased 0.1 per cent to US$1.1657. The yen added 0.1 per cent to 109.83 per dollar. The lira rose 1.6 per cent to 4.60 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries ticked lower to 2.89 per cent. Australia’s 10-year bond yield was steady at 2.64 per cent.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed at US$68.60 a barrel after surging nearly 5 per cent on Friday. Gold traded at US$1,270.74 an ounce. LME copper gained 0.6 per cent to US$6,829 a metric tonne. — Bloomberg