New protest in Greece against Macedonia name deal

A protester with the Greek flag painted on her face, shouts slogans during a demonstration against the agreement reached by Greece and Macedonia to resolve a dispute over the republic's name, in Thessaloniki, June 24, 2018. — Reuters pic

THESSALONIKI, June 25 — Some four thousand people protested yesterday in Thessaloniki, against a name deal between Greece and Macedonia, police said.

The protesters, mainly from the far right, brandished banners reading “politicians traitors”, an AFP journalist said.

They marched towards the offices of the governing parties of SYRIZA and ANEL,with some turning violent and hurling objects.

Police fired tear gas to disperse the protesters.

Greece and Macedonia last week signed a historic preliminary agreement to rename the small Balkan nation the Republic of North Macedonia, ending a row that has poisoned relations between the two neighbours since 1991.

As the two countries’ foreign ministers signed the deal Greek protesters clashed with riot police, who beat them back with tear gas near the small Greek village of Pisoderi, 25km away.

Six policemen and six protesters were injured, police said, as around 500 demonstrators waving Greek flags tried to approach the ceremony.

The accord aims to start unravelling one of the world’s longest diplomatic disputes, which began 27 years ago with Macedonia’s declaration of independence but dates back centuries.

Since 1991, Athens has objected to its neighbour being called Macedonia because it has its own northern province of the same name, which in ancient times was the cradle of Alexander the Great’s empire — a source of intense pride for modern-day Greeks.

Greek Prime Minister Alexi Tsipras has been accused of treachery by Greek hardliners, and last week defeated a vote of censure against his government amid protests and clashes with police outside parliament. — AFP