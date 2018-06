Saudi women use the Careem app on their mobile phones in Riyadh January 2, 2017. — Reuters pic

CAIRO, June 25 — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has approved a law regulating ride-hailing apps such as Uber and Careem, the official gazette reported yesterday.

The legislation was passed by parliament in May despite concerns among some lawmakers.

Many Egyptians who complain about taxi services, including drivers who refuse to turn on their meters or their air conditioning during the summer heat, had already switched to ride-sharing apps such as Uber and UAE-based Careem. — AFP