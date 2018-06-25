Najib hopes new leaders of Umno wings will uphold responsibility

Datuk Seri Najib Razak said he hopes the new leaders would carry out their responsibilities well. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 25 — Former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak congratulated the newly-elected leaders of Umno wings yesterday.

The former prime minister also hoped the new leaders would carry out their responsibilities well.

“Congratulations to the Umno wings and those who were elected to the posts. May they carry out their responsibilities well,” Najib said in his Twitter account last night.

The elections for the Umno wings saw former deputy minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki voted as Youth Chief, Parit Sulong MP, Datuk Noraini Ahmad (Wanita Chief) and former deputy head of Puteri Umno, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan as the new Puteri Umno head. — Bernama