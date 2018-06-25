La Part des Anges: Five stunning cognac creations going under the hammer

The Meukow cognac going under the hammer at the 2018 La Part des Anges auction. — AFP pic

PARIS, June 25 — The “La Part des Anges” charity auction is a prestigious cognac sale held in France, attracting connoisseurs and collectors from around the world.

Some of the country’s most prominent Cognac makers donate their finest bottles for a good cause, with this year’s proceeds going to “Cuisine Mode(s) d’Emploi” — a school founded by chef Thierry Marx teaching underachieving young people and ex-convicts professions related to cooking — and to Association Fraineau, which supports mentally handicapped young people with a program of learning through cooking.

The auction is held September 20 in Cognac, France. Here’s a look at five lots likely to be in demand at the sale, held in partnership with Artcurial.

Hennessy

The cognac brand, owned by luxury group LVMH, stands out each year at this charity auction with the sleek, stylish simplicity of its bottles. On the inside, master blender, Renaud Fillioux de Gironde, has created an exclusive blend of Hennessy’s most prestigious eaux-de-vie for this unique edition.

Estimation: €25,000 (RM116,711.13).

Courvoisier

The cognac in this prestigious carafe comes from a unique batch of very old Borderies, from the smallest of the cognac growth areas around the village of Burie. It is housed in a Baccarat decanter that will be engraved with the buyer’s name.

Estimation: €10,000.

Cognac Meukow

This Meukow creation is a veritable work of art. Cellar master Anne Sarteaux has selected ten crus and vintages, housed in 20 5cl test-tube-like containers. Their contents tell the story of the cognac-maker, taking connoisseurs from its Borderies cognacs to its Grande Champagne 1900, Bons Bois 1976 and Fins Bois 1964.

Estimation: €7,000.

Martell

The five eaux-de-vie from the Borderies cru selected for this blend have aged for several decades. Martell has also partnered with the artisans of the Ateliers de France to create a prestigious container for its blend, housed in an ebony and parchment case.

Estimation: €20,000.

La Maison Larsen

As wine producers experiment with aging wine in underwater cellars at the bottom of the sea, La Maison Larsen brings an oceanic touch to the aging process for this most exceptional eau-de-vie, within the walls of the mythical Fort Boyard.

Estimation: €5,000.

“La Part de Anges” means “the angels’ share” in English.

This poetic and evocative name refers to a well-known phenomenon in the world of cognac making.

As it ages, this French brandy draws flavour from the oak barrels it is stored in to mature.

Since the cognac is in constant contact with air, some of the spirit’s alcohol evaporates during the process.

This is known as “the angels’ share”.

The process also helps cognacs develop more complex and refined flavors. — AFP-Relaxnews