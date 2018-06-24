Zahid congratulates new leaders of Umno wings

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulates the newly-elected leaders of the three party wings, namely Youth, Wanita and Puteri, for winning their respective posts. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Acting Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi congratulates the newly-elected leaders of the three party wings, namely Youth, Wanita and Puteri, for winning their respective posts.

In a statement here today, Ahmad Zahid said the reform in Umno through an open election at all levels allowed all members to contest all positions.

“The openness and unconditional election decided by Umno recently is the ‘mother of all democracy’ in the history of Umno election since 1988.

“This shows that Umno is now more open, democratic and inclusice which enabled more than 165,000 delegates to make their choice,” he said.

He said it was the first step towards in the party’s renewal to ensure it remained relevant in the country’s political arena.

“Come together to realise ‘Umno Bangkit’ (Rise Umno) that we shout as a slogan to continue to strengthen Umno and make it relevant in the hearts of Malaysians, especially the Malays and bumiputera,” he added.

The election of the Umno wings saw former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dato Dusuki elected as the party Youth chief, with Parit Sulong Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Noraini Ahmad and its former Puteri vice-chief, as the Wanita and Puteri leader, respectively. — Bernama