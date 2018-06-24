MMEA rescues Slovenian adrift at sea for 12 hours

MMEA today rescued a Slovenian man after the ‘adrenaline junkie’ was found adrift at sea for about 12 hours. — Picture by Dawn Chin

JOHOR BARU, June 24 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) today rescued a Slovenian man after the ‘adrenaline junkie’ was found adrift at sea for about 12 hours.

The man, in his 50s, was rescued at approximately seven nautical miles off eastern Sedili Kechil near Kota Tinggi after local fishermen discovered him hanging on to fishing net buoys

Earlier, the fishermen were afraid of rescuing the foreigner and instead, contacted the MMEA immediately.

In a statement here, Tanjung Sedili MMEA acting chief, Maritime Commander Mohd Zulfadli Nayan said initial investigations revealed the victim had sailed from Changi in Singapore to the Tioman Island, Pahang on June 22.

“He had engaged in a senseless and dangerous method of sailing, namely using two windsurfers which were tied together onto one screen.

“The victim then lost the windsurfers due to fatigue about 10 last night and was adrift before clinging to the fishing net buoys,” he said. — Bernama