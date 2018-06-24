Thunderstorm warnings on East Coast, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor

Lightening streaks the sky in Kuala Lumpur in this file picture taken on June 24, 2009. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected to occur around Kelantan, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Johor until about 1am tomorrow.

According to a statement by the Malaysian Meteorological Department, areas in Kelantan which will experience bad weather are Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Kota Baru, Tanah Merah, Bachok, Machang and Pasir Puteh.

There are similar weather forecasts for several districts in Pahang, namely Bentong, Temerloh, Maran, Kuantan, Bera, Pekan and Rompin, besides Tangkak, Segamat and Muar in Johor. — Bernama