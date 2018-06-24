Action by BN component party leaving coalition a serious matter, says Ku Li

Umno presidential candidate Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah views seriously the action of certain Barisan Nasional component parties for leaving the coalition without prior discussion with leaders of other component parties. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA TERENGGANU, June 24 — Umno presidential candidate Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah views seriously the action of certain Barisan Nasional component parties for leaving the coalition without prior discussion with leaders of other component parties.

He said the situation was exacerbated with the action of an Umno elected representative leaving the party without first referring the matter to the party leadership.

“This should not happen... by right there should be a meeting held, but we have not heard about a meeting between BN component party leaders to talk about BN’s future following the recent loss in the 14th General Election.

“Suddenly we hear of parties leaving BN...They do have the right to withdraw themselves, but at least there should be a discussion (first)... today, an elected Umno representative withdrew himself from the party.

“This is a serious matter, we can’t let this go on. We have to discuss and see what problems they are facing, because they are our representative, representing thousands of people who voted for Umno, Umno’s struggle... we can’t be standing with our hands crossed, allowing people to make up their own decisions,” he told reporters after a friendly meet with Terengganu Umno leaders here today.

Two days ago, Gerakan announced its decision to quit BN and become an independent party in the opposition bloc, and today, Bagan Serai MP Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali announced he was leaving Umno to join Bersatu, which is led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama