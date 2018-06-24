More than 50 stand vigil under rain for ‘abducted’ activists, demand action from new govt

Susanna Liew, wife of Pastor Raymond Koh, at a vigil at Dataran Merdeka June 24, 2018. — Pictures by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — More than 50 Malaysians today stood vigil for four activists who have been missing for over a year under the rain at Dataran Merdeka here, urging the new Pakatan Harapan government to take immediate action to locate the individuals.

In the vigil organised by Citizens against Enforced Disappearance (CAGED), the wives of activist Amri Che Mat and pastor Raymond Koh urged those in attendance to keep reminding authorities about the unresolved status of cases of Amri, Koh and also Joshua and Ruth Hilmy.

All four have been missing for over a year and a half — believed to be abducted — while allegations have been made that the police itself had a role to play in their disappearance.

“We urge Malaysians who have any information regarding their whereabouts to contact us,” said Koh’s wife Susanna Liew, who was standing alongside Amri’s wife Norhayati Mohd Ariffin.

Norhayati Mohd Ariffin, wife of Amri Che Mat, at a vigil at Dataran Merdeka June 24, 2018.

Norhayati previously reiterated her claim that Special Branch police officers from Bukit Aman abducted her husband without the knowledge of the Perlis police.

Earlier this month, CAGED had urged new Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to intervene in the case, following new information supplied by Norhayati.

All those who attended the vigil were given postcards by the organisers which urged the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) to locate the missing persons, and was directed to the IGP’s office in Bukit Aman.

The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) has been holding a public inquiry on the disappearance of the four individuals since last year.