New Wanita Umno chief Noraini wants to continue Shahrizat’s legacy

Newly elected Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad said today she wishes to continue the legacy of her predecessor Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Newly elected Wanita Umno chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad said today she wishes to continue the legacy of her predecessor Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil.

Following the official announcement of the party’s wings’ election, the Parit Sulong said the wing was once “feared by friends and foes alike”.

“The strength of Wanita Umno is the legacy left behind by Tan Sri Shahrizat Jalil and our wing’s strength forms the backbone of Umno itself.

“This wing was once feared by friends and foes alike which is why I must continue legacy with the new leadership,” she said in reference to Shahrizat, who had relinquished all her post after four decades in politics.

Noraini said things were different now that Barisan Nasional was longer the government in power and efforts must be made to restore the people’s confidence in the coalition.

“It is a strong challenge but we must move forward for the next five years with the existing machinery and leadership that would be elected.

“We have to do it from now and God Willing... our fight in Wanita Umno will continue as soon as the full results of the election is announced,” she said.

She also said the wing can play a different role as an effective Opposition for the first time in 60 years with the six MPs in Dewan Rakyat.

“I am confident that these six active MPs can play a role in uplifting Wanita Umno itself and scrutinise the respective roles the wing’s member can play in this new political landscape.

“We will bring the voice of the people we currently represent even though the BN regime is no longer in power, Umno as a single party has the highest seats in the Dewan,” she said.