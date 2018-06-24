Sabah Muslim group wants action against tourists caught dancing at mosque

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 —The Pertubuhan Penyatuan Islam Sabah (PPIS) has called for appropriate action against the two tourists who were caught dancing in a viral video taken in front of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque.

Its president Datuk Nani Sakam said the association had also lodged a police report against the tourists at the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters here today.

“We lodged a police report today to urge relevant quarters especially the Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry to take appropriate action against the two individuals,” he told reporters after lodging the report.

Nani also urged the authorities to uphold the image and sanctity of Islam and the mosque. — Bernama