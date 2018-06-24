After recounts, Asyraf Wajdi, Noraini, Zahida confirmed as Umno wing chiefs

Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki and Shahril Hamdan after the results were announced. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki, Datuk Noraini Ahmad, and Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan have been confirmed as the new chiefs for Umno’s Youth, Wanita, and Puteri wings respectively.

In a press conference that was delayed for close to four hours due to poll recounts, the final results for the 2018-2012 term were confirmed by Umno executive secretary Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

“The results from all levels of the delegates meeting have been compiled, verified and scrutinised by the party’s headquarters,” he told reporters at Menara Dato’ Onn here.

“The full list of winners including the wing exco can be accessed at www.umno-online.my and the party would like to congratulate all the candidates that have been elected.”

Following the results, Umno presidential candidate Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had congratulated all winners, urging the party to make itself more relevant among Malaysians, especially the Malays.

Tahniah & Syabas atas kemenangan semua Ketua Pergerakan Sayap2. Mari kita bersama-sama terjemahkan UMNO BANGKIT sebagai tindakan segera kita untuk terus perkukuh & relevankan UMNO di hati rakyat Malaysia khususnya orang2 Melayu. #PemilihanUMNO2018 pic.twitter.com/Uq7IIOe1z9 — Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (@Zahid_Hamidi) June 24, 2018

Earlier today after unofficial results were announced, Zahid’s rival Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah had claimed that all the winners were backed by his camp.