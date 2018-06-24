KAFA should be open to utilising senior talents in squad

KOTA BHARU, June 24 — The Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) needs to be more open by using the service of senior players still with The Red Warriors (TRW) squad to weather the rest of the Super League season, says former national squad player Mohd Azian Daud.

The striker who played for Kelantan in the 80’s said current seniors such as Mohd Badri Mohd Radzi and Amiridzwan Taj Tajudin could bring about some positive change to the squad and avoid the team from being relegated to the Premier League next season.

“The current team’s performance is too weak to stay in the Super League because the young players do not have enough experience to play in the competition.

“As a former Kelantan player, I believe the formula of mixing young and senior talents (in the squad) can be one of the best recipes for Kelantan,” he said when contacted by Bernama here, today.

Mohd Anizan said the squad faced an uphill task in the remaining six games as they were up against some of the top teams in the league.

He said that only a handful in TRW squad currently had the experience to play in the starting line-up.

According to him, if Kelantan were relegated to the Premier League next season, KAFA would face much difficulty in securing sponsorships, and attendance at games would also fall.

“Sponsorships and supporters are important elements in the sport to bring the team to life,” he said.

Kelantan took a huge risk this season by featuring a line-up with almost 100 per cent young talent, but the plan seems to have backfired, with the team currently stuck in the relegation zone of the Super League table.

Kelantan is ranked 12th in the league with only 11 points from 16 matches, that is through three wins, two draws and eleven defeats. — Bernama