MB: Perak saves RM150,000 a month after sacking seven officers from a GLC

IPOH, June 24 — The Perak state government has saved RM150,000 per month, which is equivalent to RM1.8 million per year, after sacking seven irrelevant executive officers from a government-linked company (GLC), mentri besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

He said the seven executive officers were fired following the resignation of the company’s chief executive officer.

“After the chief executive officer of the GLC had resigned, we have sacked seven officers, who hold higher ranking position and was overpaid.

“We believe they are irrelevant to the company,” he told reporters when met at Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) Tambun constituency Hari Raya celebration in Padang Tanjung Rambutan here.

“The seven officers who were sacked was appointed by the previous government,” said Ahmad Faizal without revealing the name of the GLC.

Ahmad Faizal also labelled the overhead cost from the GLC as “ridiculous” as the company did not make much profit, but requires a heavy expense to operate.

“There are 11 drivers under the GLC and it is not necessary to have that amount of drivers. But, we can’t take decisions in haste and sack them all.

“Sacking all those drivers means, there will be 11 families who will lose their source of income. PH is a caring government and we’re concerned about the welfare of the people,” he said.

“Some might think we are slow in taking action, but let me make it clear. We have sacked all the heads who were appointed by the previous government, however, for those working below, we need to take smart decision on them,” he said.

Separately, Ahmad Faizal said that the state government will give a 10 per cent discount for water bills to all domestic households and free water supply for 30,000 targeted accounts as part of the PH’s manifesto.

“We have discussed about this matter with the Perak Water Board. We will officially announce the discounts soon,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said he had instructed the state exco to use the existing cars provided by the state government for working trip.

“There won’t be any purchase of new cars for the exco this year, even though the existing cars were already five years old.

“We understand the mileage of the exco’s car will be high due to their long drive for working trip, but I had ordered them to use the old cars. If there is a problem with the car, I request them to use their own car for the working trip,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said the state government will cut certain meals during their official meeting to cut cost.