Sabah, Sarawak leadership show support for Dr M

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (right) today expressed his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, June 24 — Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal and Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg expressed their support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

It was held at a gathering with Dr Mahathir at Seri Perdana which was also attended by other leaders from Sabah and Sarawak.

Speaking to Bernama after the event, Mohd Shafie expressed the Sabah government’s commitment in fostering close ties with the federal government for the sake of national development.

“It is important that we look at Sabah and Ssarawak from the perspective of national development.

“We want to tell (Prime Minister) that we are supportive of him as the leader of our country to allow for national development,” Mohd Shafie said.

Asked whether there was any discussion on representatives from Sabah and Sarawak in the federal cabinet, Mohd Shafie said the matter was not brought up and that he was living the matter to the prime minister to decide.

Mohd Shafie said he had previously spoken about the importance of Sabah and Sarawak’s representation in the Cabinet.

“It is his (the Prime Minister’s) prerogative as what is important to us is participation.

“We know that it is a struggle (for a cause) that the Prime Minister is aware of and understands,” he added.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said the Prime Minister’s willingness to invite him and Mohd Shafie to the event would foster closer cooperation and ties with the federal government and have a positive effect on the nation. — Bernama