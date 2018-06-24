China won’t target US companies in trade dispute, SCMP says

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the closing session of the National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing March 20, 2018. China said it has no plan to target US companies operating in the nation amid escalating trade tensions. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, June 24 — China has no plan to target US companies operating in the nation amid escalating trade tensions, as that would run counter to Beijing’s goal of attracting foreign investments, South China Morning Post reported today, citing unidentified people.

The policy makers sought to reassure foreign businesses in China amid fears that the Beijing government would retaliate for US President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs on Chinese goods by harassing American firms or depriving them of commercial opportunities, the Hong Kong-based newspaper reported, citing “two Chinese government sources.” The option of targeting these business “has never been on the cards,” according to one of the people.

President Xi Jinping met with executives of overseas firms on Thursday, SCMP said. Goldman Sachs Group Inc President David Solomon, United Parcel Service Inc Chairman David Abney and Pfizer Inc Chief Operating Officer Albert Bourla were among top executives at the meeting, according to the newspaper.

The meeting came amid signs that a trade spat between the world’s two largest economies is escalating. Last week, Trump identified US$200 billion (RM800 billion) in Chinese imports for additional tariffs of 10 per cent — with another US$200 billion after that if Beijing retaliates. He’s already announced tariffs on US$50 billion of goods from China, starting July 6 with an initial US$34 billion worth of imports. China had said it’s “fully prepared” to respond.

Xi’s promises that China’s market would remain open sent “a very clear message from the top leadership” that US companies were still welcome, the newspaper cited one of the people as saying. — Bloomberg