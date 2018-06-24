Defence Ministry organising visit to Cox’s Bazar for Aidilfitri celebration

Mohamad Sabu said the Defence Ministry is organising a one-day visit to Cox’s Bazar to fete its personnel and medical team here who had to work during the recent Aidilfitri holidays. ― Picture by FIrdaus Latif

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The Defence Ministry is organising a one-day visit to Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, this July 4 to fete its personnel and medical team here who had to work during the recent Aidilfitri holidays.

Its minister, Mohamad Sabu, said the ministry would also bring along medical and health supply, as well as tents, for the Malaysian soldiers and medical personnel at the Rohingya refugee camp.

“I will be part of the 30-member delegation and we plan to take a Royal Malaysian Air Force aircraft. Our trip is aimed at showing support to the estimated 60 doctors and medical staff stationed there.

“Their job is not easy as they have to work under pressure dealing with refugees and various illnesses. Anyone who wants to contribute to the Rohingya refugees are welcomed,” he told reporters when met at the Shah Alam Parti Amanah Negara Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Mohamad, who is also Amanah President said members of the public who wanted to contribute for the Rohingya refugees could send their contributions to the Amanah Welfare Bureau in their respective areas before July 2.

Among the items which are most needed are food, as well as chocolates for children, he added.

Also present were Agriculture and Agro-Based Industry Minister Salahuddin Ayub, Health Minister Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad, Rural Development Minister Rina Mohd Harun and Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari.

On Bagan Serai Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali decision in quitting Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) to join Pakatan Harapan (PH), Salahudin said the matter would be brought up to the PH Presidential Council.

“PH goes by the principle made by party president Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on the day the government was formed not to make hurried decisions. Everyone has the chance (to join PH) or leave it,” he said.

Nor Azmi, when announcing the decision at a press conference in Bagan Serai, Perak, today, also declared his support for Dr Mahathir, the PH leadership and Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

Nor Azmi won the parliamentary seat in the last general election on BN’s ticket with a majority of 172 votes.

He said his decision was made after taking into consideration the people’s interests, and for the sake of religion, race and the nation. — Bernama