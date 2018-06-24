Police detain Miri’s most wanted criminal

The police have arrested a local man, believed to be the most wanted criminal, for his alleged involvement in various crimes in Miri at 12.15pm yesterday. — Reuters

MIRI, June 24 — The police have arrested a local man, believed to be the most wanted criminal, for his alleged involvement in various crimes in the district at 12.15pm yesterday.

Miri district police chief ACP Lim Meng Seah said the 30-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Jalan Taman Piasau where police also found various items, believed to be the loots from house break-in cases.

“With the arrest of the suspect, the police are confident of solving 15 house break-in cases as well as vehicle theft in Miri,” he said in a statement here today.

“The suspect has been remanded a week to assist with the investigations and also to track down his accomplices,” he said, adding that the confiscated items included Mykad, credit cards and tools used for house break-in and stealing. — Bernama