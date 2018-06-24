Bestinet denies involvement in Bangladeshi workers smuggling

This file photo taken on December 25, 2007 shows Bangladeshi migrant workers waiting in line for food donated by a goodwill charity group for Christmas outside the Bangladeshi High Commission in Kuala Lumpur. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — A company implicated in a news report as accepting RM305 per Bangladeshi worker hired here has denied that it was the sole firm that took the money.

According to a statement, Bestinet said the money was divided among two other service providers that included Sistem Perkhidmatan Pekerja Asing (SPPA) and the Immigration department.

Bestinet also denied that it was a recruitment firm, or an entity that operates SPPA besides providing a system and platform to the company that operates it.

“SPPA is based on Bestinet’s own pioneering and award-winning product, the Foreign Workers Centralised Management System (FWCMS) developed specifically for governments.

“The system has all the elements of safeguarding the security of destination countries, the health and wellbeing of citizens and foreign workers, enforcement and compliance of processes as well as looking after the welfare of foreign workers,” it said.

The Star had recently reported that a Bangladeshi businessman with the title of “Datuk Seri” had allegedly made RM2 billion over two years by tapping links with the Home Ministry to run a syndicate purportedly trafficking in his compatriots.

The report stated the SPPA system was operated by Bestinet that also charged RM305 for each foreign worker who is successfully recruited.

The firm, according to the news report, was also behind the FWCMS, currently used by the Immigration Department.

“We are disappointed that the author of the article did not approach us to seek clarification about these allegations before publishing the article.

“We would like to invite stakeholders to come forward, and we would be happy to clarify any questions with regards to the company’s business and services,” Bestinet said.