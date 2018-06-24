New Selangor state assembly speaker must be accepted by all PH leaders, says Amirudin

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today said that discussion was still in progress with PH leaders on the choice of candidate to be appointed as the State Assembly Speaker. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari today said that discussion was still in progress with Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders on the choice of candidate to be appointed as the State Assembly Speaker.

The candidate must be a good person and accepted by all leaders in PH, he said and expressed confidence that a decision on the candidate would be made soon.

On a claim that Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) wanted the post which was traditionally held by a DAP elected representative, Amirudin responded in jest that it was just rumours.

He said this to reporters at the state-level Aidilfitri open house here today.

When Pakatan Rakyat captured Selangor in the 12th General Election (GE12) in 2008, the speaker of the State Legislative Assembly was held by Sungai Pinang assemblyman Datuk Teng Chang Khim from DAP.

In the GE13 in 2013, Pakatan Rakyat once again captured Selangor and Subang Jaya assemblyman Hannah Yeoh Tseow Suan, also from the DAP, was appointed the speaker. — Bernama