Can’t just easily jump into PPBM, Perak MB says after Bagan Serai MP quit Umno

IPOH, June 24 — Perak Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Ahmad Faizal Azumu clarified today that any individual who wish to join the party would have to be screened by the top leadership first.

The Perak mentri besar said it would be up to the party leaders to decide on the membership, after Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali quit Umno and pledged his support to Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“If anyone wanted to be a member of PPBM, I’m not specifically mentioning the Bagai Serai MP, we will send their application to the top leadership of the party.

“Whether to receive or reject the application, it’s up to the party leadership to decide,” he told reporters when met at PH’s Tambun constituency Hari Raya celebration in Padang Tanjung Rambutan here.

Noor Azmi, who won the parliamentary seat on the BN ticket at the 14th general election with a 172-vote majority, had also declared his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Pakatan Harapan’s leadership and Ahmad Faizal himself.

Now an independent MP, Noor Azmi had hinted that he would join PPBM in the near future, prompting backlash from PH supporters.

Perak Amanah Youth had earlier today reminded all PH component parties to not easily accept Noor Azmi in.

Ahmad Faizal also said he respects the decision of PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who had earlier said PH will leave the matter to state PPBM to decide whether to accept the Noor Azmi in the party.

“I respect her decision, but in PPBM we have a procedure, if anyone wanted to be a member the application must go through the top leadership.

“If the leadership of PPBM requested me to handle the matter, then I will. But this one came from the PH leadership, so I will leave this matter to my party leadership,” he added.

The mentri besar, however, thanked Noor Azmi for his pledge to support the PH government and him.

“I thank him for his support towards me, but I never communicated with him. I really don’t know how the decision was made by him, but I believe the decision was from him alone,” he said.