Wan Azizah attends Negri Sembilan’s Aidilfitri open house

SEREMBAN, June 24 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today attended the Negri Sembilan-level Aidilfitri open house at the Community Hall in Sikamat near here.

Upon arrival about 2.50pm, she was welcomed by Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Aminuddin Harun and wife, together with state executive councillors.

The state ruler, Yang di-Pertuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir also attended the event, accompanied by Tunku Ampuan Besar Negri Sembilan Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud and Tunku Besar Seri Menanti Tunku Ali Redhauddin.

Also present were Undang Luak Rembau Datuk Lela Maharaja Datuk Muhamad Sharip Othman, Undang Luak Johol Datuk Johan Pahlawan Lela Perkasa Datuk Mohammed Abdullah and Undang Luak Sungai Ujong Datuk Klana Petra Datuk Mubarak Dohak.

The event which began at 2pm, was also attended by Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook, as well as senior government officials.

About 15,000 guests turned up at the ‘do’ and were treated to various sumptuous traditional dishes, including ‘ketupat’, ‘rendang’, ‘lemang’, satay, ‘cendol’, and a variety of soups and desserts.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin in his speech said Dr Wan Azizah’s presence also marked her first visit to the state after the Pakatan Harapam (PH) formed the state government following the coalition’s victory in the 14th General Election on May 9.

“During the election campaign, Dr Wan Azizah came to Negri Sembilan to help out with the campaigns and she was very optimistic that Negri Sembilan PH would win and it turned out to be a reality,” he said. — Bernama