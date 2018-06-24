Kedah Umno says election of Kulim-Bandar Baharu Wanita head is valid

The Umno logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur June 17, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, June 24 — The election of Nazira Abd Rahim as Kulim-Bandar Baharu Wanita Umno leader is valid and carried according to procedure, said Kedah Umno Liaison secretary Datuk Md Rozai Safian.

“Nazira was the incumbent and was challenged by Bandar Baharu state assemblyman Datuk Noorsabrina Mohd Noor. In the election, Nazira obtained 140 votes, while Noorsabrina had 133, with 13 spoilt votes.

“There was a protest about the results because the total number of votes was 286, while the number of delegates was 277. On the protest, we will bring it to the party headquarters,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kedah Wanita Umno head Datuk Sharifah Maznah Syed Kassim said had been informed of the protest and was waiting for the full report from the division concerned.

“It is understood that what happened was a technical problem which did not affect the meeting and any decision on the protest will be made at the central level,” she said in a statement. — Bernama