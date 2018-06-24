Allegation of huge fund in overseas accounts is malicious, says Azmin

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali regarded the allegation that he and his wife had hundreds of million of ringgit in several overseas accounts as malicious and aimed at tarnishing his reputation. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali regarded the allegation that he and his wife had hundreds of million of ringgit in several overseas accounts as malicious and aimed at tarnishing his reputation.

He said the individuals or parties who made the allegation should lodge a report with the relevant authorities if they have the evidence, instead of making baseless accusations.

“If anyone has strong evidence, the individual concerned can go to the authorities so that investigation can be carried out, he told reporters when met after attending the Selangor Aidilfitri Open House here today.

Mohamed Azmin was commenting on an allegation made by a blogger going by the name ‘Toyol of Selangor’, who claimed he had previously worked with the former Mentri Besar of Selangor.

In the article dated June 18, the blogger alleged that Mohamed Azmin and his wife, Datin Seri Shamsidar Taharin, had hundreds of millions of ringgit in several bank accounts overseas.

Asked whether he was prepared to declare his assets to counter the allegation, Mohamed Azmin said this had been the practice by the Selangor government since 2008, including during his term as mentri besar.

“Our policy is that all executive members declare their assets so that there is transparency and accountability in the administration,” he said. — Bernama