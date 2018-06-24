Police to investigate Batu Caves temple rally

Police are investigating a rally participated by about 200 supporters of a Hindu association held outside the Batu Caves temple grounds. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Police are investigating a rally participated by about 200 supporters of a Hindu association held outside the Batu Caves temple grounds near here today.

The rally, which started at 8 am, was held to voice concerns over the temple’s internal management problems but a small commotion broke out before the crowd dispersed peacefully at around noon.

Gombak police deputy chief Supt Tey Kong Seng said a police report would be lodged by the Selayang police chief and the investigations would be carried out under Section 9(5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“The Batu Caves temple committee has taken a preliminary step by blocking and closing the temple’s front gate and only allowed the public to enter for prayers,” he said when contacted by Bernama. — Bernama