Penang wants to be cleanest, greenest, says CM

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said the state government is committed to making the state and capital city the cleanest, to achieve the best quality of life. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — The Penang government is committed to making the state and capital city the cleanest, to achieve the best quality of life, says Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

He said the state government would embark on a new initiative to make Penang the greenest and cleanest state.

It also hoped to become a great economic centre through the spirit of volunteerism and collaboration with the local authorities, he added.

“The state government through its 10-year Green, Safe and Healthy initiative has been trying its best to bring about change and a mindset that adopts a clean, green culture so that Penang is not dubbed a ‘garbage island’ as it was once referred to,” he told reporters after launching the state-level, PlogClean programme here today.

Chow believed Penang could achieve economic growth and environmental sustainability without sacrificing the environment for development purposes.

“The Penang Government is always working towards realising its vision to make the state clean, green, safe, healthy and cheerful. This is one response to the changing climatic conditions and sustainable development paradigm,” he said.

He said the Penang Green Agenda (2018-2030) was aimed at formulating strategies to adopt and build a resilient community in the state. — Bernama