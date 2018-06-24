Ku Li says all candidates supported by his camp won Umno wings’ elections

Tan Sri Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah speaks at an Umno gathering in Shah Alam June 21, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, June 24 — The new lineup of Umno wing leaders who were elected at the party delegates meeting yesterday is capable of bringing new breath to the 72-year-old Umno, said the party presidential candidate, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

Although their names had yet to be officially announced, Tengku Razaleigh said he was happy that all the candidates he supported won in the contest.

“Those who won are the candidates that we support. InsyaAllah (God willing), this will give new breath to the party,” he said.

He was met at an event organised by Pahang Umno here today, which was also attended by the State Umno liaison chief Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki was reported to have won the party’s Youth leadership post. He defeated seven other contestants.

For the party’s Puteri wing, the leadership post was won by its incumbent vice-chief, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan. — Bernama