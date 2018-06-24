Candidate protests against Kulim-Bandar Baharu division Umno Wanita chief result

The Umno logo is seen at PWTC, Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KULIM, June 24 — The election results for Kulim-Bandar Baharu Division Wanita Umno chief post had been postponed after receiving an objection from a candidate, said the division’s election chairman Abdul Ghani Hassan.

He said contender Datuk Noorsabrina Mohd Noor, has voiced her objection over the results which was in favour of incumbent Nazira Abd Rahim when it was announced about 11pm last night.

“We acknowledge that there were ‘extra’ votes being counted, at 286, whereby we have only 277 delegates who are eligible to vote.

“Hence, we are in the objection period where parties can lodge a protest, up till June 30, as the central Umno elections will be held by then,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

He said in last night’s results Nazira garnered 140 votes while Noorsabrina obtained 133 votes with 13 spoilt votes and both candidates did not sign the document to confirm the results.

Meanwhile, Noorsabrina, who is also Bandar Baharu state assemblyman, when contacted, declined to comment further but said “there were extra ballot papers and I want a re-voting process to be held.” — Bernama