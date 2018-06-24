Second person dies following Saturday's grenade attack at Ethiopia rally, says health minister

Ethiopians react after an explosion during a rally in support of the new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa June 23, 2018. — Reuters pic

ADDIS ABABA, June 24 — A second person passed away after a deadly grenade attack in Ethiopia’s capital today which injured 150 at rally in support of new Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

“I’m so sorry to learn that we have lost another Ethiopian victim of yesterday’s attack who was in ICU at Black Lion Hospital,” Health Minister Amir Aman said on Twitter today. “My sincere sympathy and condolences to the family, friends & all Ethiopians.”

The attack was launched moments after 41-year-old prime minister Abiy, who took office in April, finished his speech to tens of thousands of people gathered in the centre of Addis Ababa.— Bernama