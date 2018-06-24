Goodies for the Dayak community when Land Code amended, Sarawak CM assures

Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg said the native customary rights (NCR) land taskforce has made recommendations to address outstanding issues to the state government. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, June 24 — There will be “goodies” for the Dayak community when a Bill to amend the Sarawak Land Code is tabled and approved in next month’s sitting of the State Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari has assured.

He said the native customary rights (NCR) land taskforce, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, has made recommendations to address outstanding issues to the state government.

“We can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. I will bring up this matter for discussion at the coming state Cabinet meeting in a few days’ time,” the chief minister said at the closing of the state-level Gawai Dayak celebration here last night.

He said the taskforce and the working committee have been working very hard over the past few months to resolve these outstanding issues, including on the definitions of territorial domain (pemakai menoa) and communal forest reserves (pulau galau) which the Dayak community has claimed as their NCR lands.

The chief minister also said he is aware of the growing concerns and rising expectations among the Dayak community for increasing participation of the Dayak in the civil service.

“The Dayak community feels that there needs to be more of them in the government sector, be in the federal or the state service.

“I believe that this is a genuine concern, and an issue that we need to study carefully towards a more harmonious society in the future,” he said, adding that he needs to discuss with his Cabinet colleagues the various issues in the civil service and find ways to address these issues.

The chief minister said state government will continue to accord high priority to develop the rural areas, especially the provision of infrastructure and basic amenities.

“The state government will work closely with the federal government to ensure that the development allocation for the rural areas is not adversely affected by the change of government at the federal level,” he said.