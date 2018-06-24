DPM: Anwar feeling better

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the Selangor Raya Open House in Shah Alam June 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The condition of PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was admitted to the University of Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM) last night due to ailments relating to the right shoulder and back, has improved this morning.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said due to the good progress, her husband is expected to recover in the near future.

“I visited him this morning before attending the Selangor (government)’s open house today. Please continue the prayers we are very thankful for all the prayers given,” she told reporters after attending the Selangor state Aidilfitri open house here today.

Also present at the event were the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah.

Anwar was rushed to the PPUM due to shoulder and back pain after returning from Turkey yesterday.

Anwar visited Turkey on Thursday at the invitation of the country’s leader, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Meanwhile, asked to comment on the detention of lawyer Siti Zabedah Kassim or Siti Kassim last night for obstructing a civil servant from discharging his duties, Dr Wan Azizah said she would leave the matter to the police to investigate.

“I did not follow (the case). I will leave it to the police because I am busy with my husband as well,” she said.

Siti Kassim was arrested at the Kajang District Police headquarters at 12.40 am today following a police report lodged by a woman who claimed that her 24-year-old daughter was ‘kidnapped’ by Siti, while undergoing psychiatric examination by a doctor at the Kajang Hospital last Thursday.

In the meantime, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also PH President, welcomed the decision by Bagai Serai Member of Parliament Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali who announced he was quitting Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) effective today. — Bernama