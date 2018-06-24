Tourists barred from Kota Kinabalu City Mosque temporarily

KOTA KINABALU, June 24 — The management of the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque has decided to close its doors to tourists for the time being, with immediate effect.

Its chairman, Datuk Jamal Tun Sakaran, said the decision came after a video, depicting a group of foreign tourists climbing on the concrete fence of the mosque and showed some dance moves, went viral on social media recently.

“The top management has expressed utmost disappointment with the action of some of the tourists despite having been briefed on the code of conduct while being in the mosque compound,” he said in a statement here today.

Following the incident, Jamal said the management had also decided that all express buses, Grab vehicles and taxis were not allowed to bring in tourists to the mosque and its surrounding areas, except for registered taxis with the mosque.

These vehicles were now prohibited from parking outside the mosque which had been the practice before this, he said.

Jamal added in order to uphold the image and sanctity of Islam and the mosque, the management would hold further discussions with tour operators to find the best way to benefit all parties as well as to ensure the sustainability of Sabah’s tourism industry. — Bernama