Return of the Malaysia lama police and a home minister asleep — Harinder Singh

JUNE 24 — Late into last night, police raided the house of lawyer and social-activist, Siti Zabedah Kasim. With grave violence they broke down her door. And without mercy, they forced into her house. All for Anis Nur Izzaty, a 24 year-old adult woman.

They claimed to be ‘rescuing’ Anis, Siti’s client. Interestingly enough – to the contrary – Anis who was in the house, repeatedly yelled that she was there on her own free will. That she was not abducted, that she did not wish to follow the police.

Ignoring all, like thugs, they forcefully took Anis away. And in a bizarre turn of events, arrested Siti for abducting Anis. When Anis went on video vehemently insisting Siti did not abduct her, the police subsequently arrested Siti for obstructing a civil servant. They ridiculously claim Siti had obstructed a doctor when she insisted to meet with her client Anis at a government hospital, several days ago.

There are many things that are so very wrong and disappointing with this entirely disgraceful fiasco. They are not to be taken lightly. Not in this new Malaysia.

A clear and blatant abuse of police powers:

On May 9, 2018, Malaysians sent a powerful crystal clear message rejecting an authoritarian regime. And we rejoiced believing, amongst others, that we had ended a dark era of disgraceful police abuse. How wrong we were.

The infamous PDRM late-night-raids were a hallmark of the iron-fist Barisan Nasional regime. There is absolutely no sound reason to break into someone’s house so late into the night, in such a fashion, to effect an arrest. To do as such falls nothing short of thuggery, rendering the police highly unprofessional, without ethics, and no different from the very same criminals they work against. Act like the police – law enforcers; not gangsters.

Further, at IPD Kajang, when asked who was the Investigating Officer assigned to Siti’s case; one policewoman was recorded on video saying that they had not begun investigations. It is thus a clear classic and absolutely vile case of arrest first and investigate later. An arrest meant to intimidate and harass.

The same policewoman later on pulled out and waved her handcuffs in Siti’s face, with a smirk, threatening to arrest her. It is not the first time this has happened, and it sure is not the last. PDRM has continued to care-freely abuse their powers of arrest time and again without any consequences. This must end. And it must end now.

The police must act with dignity and integrity. Show professionalism. The people place their trust and faith in the police to protect them. Not to arrest, abuse and frighten innocent people.

A home minister asleep:

Up till the time this article was written, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has yet to address the widespread concerns of Malaysians on this fiasco. He must wake-up from his deep slumber and take up this grave issue of abuse of police powers, sternly, at once.

Malaysians are angry, and we demand accountability. He must reassure Malaysians who voted for a change that he and the Pakatan Harapan mean business about reforming the police force. And there are no two ways about it. That this will not be allowed to continue. That those involved in this shameful and unacceptable fiasco will be held accountable, chided, and made to face the full brunt of the law.

The very fact that this has happened in Malaysia baru itself – whilst he helms the chair of Home Minister – already reflects entirely poor on him. The abuse of police powers has always been an issue of grave concern in Malaysia, and that it has not ceased even with a new government in power: is only all the more frightening.

Act now, Tan Sri. Act now.

Siti Kassim was handcuffed. Degraded. Humiliated. And paraded in an orange lock-up garb in court, where she regularly appears. All for defending her client. This entire fiasco is a vile and flagrant abuse of the fundamental right to legal counsel. PDRM has strayed too far now, for too long. Heads must roll.

*Harinder Singh is a final year law student at Multimedia University.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.