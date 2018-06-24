You’re not welcome in Pakatan, Perak Amanah Youth tells Bagan Serai MP

Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali announces his decision to quit Umno and Barisan Nasional during a press conference in Baga Serai June 24, 2018. — Bernama pic

IPOH, June 24 — Perak Amanah Youth has reminded all Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties to not give space to the Bagai Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali who quit Umno earlier today.

Its communication director Muhammad Faeez Azahar said allowing former Barisan Nasional (BN) members into the party will result in a negative public perception of PH.

“Thank you for coming out of the rotten party, but we’re sorry, your presence in PH is not welcomed,” he said in a statement.

Muhammad Faeez said Noor Azmi, who declared himself an independent MP after quitting Umno, had hinted that he would join a component party in PH in the near future.

“We have reservations about his statement as we are all aware of his stance, statements and actions, which do not at all show him to be a leader who cares for the people.

“Before this, he strongly condemned and attacked PH for championing people’s issues, including the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax (GST),” he said.

“He defended GST even though he knew people suffered from it with the rising cost of living,” said Muhammad Faeez.

Noor Azmi, who won the parliamentary seat on the BN ticket in the May 9 election with a 172-vote majority, also declared his support for Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, the Pakatan Harapan leadership and Perak Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.