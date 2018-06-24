Let Perak Pakatan decide Bagan Serai MP’s fate, says Dr Wan Azizah

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail waves as she leaves the Selangor Raya Open House in Shah Alam June 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — It is up to Perak Pakatan Harapan (PH) to decide if Bagan Serai MP Datuk Noor Azmi Ghazali should be accepted into the coalition, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today.

The PKR president said the ex-Umno man has the right to leave the party and pledge support for PH.

“He has made a choice. We welcome any state assemblyman or MP that wants to make a change for the country,” she told reporters, referring to Noor Azmi.

“But we leave it to the state level to deliberate that,” she added at the Selangor Hari Raya open house.

Noor Azmi, who is so far independent, has also pledged his support to the PH federal and state government led by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Mentri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu.

He announced his resignation from Umno and Barisan Nasional earlier today.