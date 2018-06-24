DPM clueless over Siti Kasim’s arrest, leaves matter to cops

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail attends the Selangor Raya Open House in Shah Alam June 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said today she was preoccupied with her husband’s health and unaware that police had arrested lawyer Siti Kasim after breaking in to her home late last night.

Subsequently, the deputy prime minister said she would leave the matter to the police.

“I’m sorry, please inform me... I didn’t follow [the news],” she told reporters at the Selangor Hari Raya Open house celebration here.

“I was so busy with my husband that I could not follow the news,” she said, referring to PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who was warded due to a severe prolapsed disc.

Siti was arrested over claims that she had obstructed a public servant from carrying out his duties and for kidnapping a 24-year-old client named Anis Nur Izzaty Ruslan — who had sought shelter at her home.

The police were, however, denied a remand order by the Kajang Magistrates’ Court this morning to keep Siti in custody.