Selangor Sultan attends state-level Aidilfitri open house

Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, attend the state-level Aidilfitri open house in Shah Alam June 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SHAH ALAM, June 24 — The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah and Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin, attended the state-level Aidilfitri open house held at the Padang B, Dataran Kemerdekaan, here today.

The new Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari and wife, Masdiana Muhammad, were on hand to welcome Sultan Sharafuddin and Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin upon their arrival.

Also present at the event were Raja Muda of Selangor Tengku Amir Shah and other members of the royal family.

Sultan Sharafuddin then handed over Aidilfitri contributions to senior citizens, orphans under the Selangor Welfare Department and recipients from the Orang Asli Development Department.

About 50,000 guests are expected to turn up at the event, to run until 3pm, where they can enjoy various sumptuous dishes including ‘lemang’, ‘rendang’, ‘ketupat’, briyani rice and satay.

Also present at the open house were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and the Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who is also former Selangor mentri besar.

Meanwhile, Amirudin in his speech, gave assurance that his administration would continue to preserve the Federal Constitution, the sovereignty of the royal institutions and the welfare of the people of Selangor.

“It is important to note that Selangor is indeed a cosmopolitan society and, we in Selangor, should focus on the many things we have in common instead of being obsessed with our differences.

“The principles that guide our governance are moderation and justice for all. We value highly the spirit of give and take, mutual respect and tolerance,” he said.

Amirudin, who is also Sungai Tua state assemblyman, said that his administration would also continue to practice the legacy of previous administrations as it was the key to the state’s success. — Bernama