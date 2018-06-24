Family: Anwar warded over severe prolapsed disc injury

Doctors have advised the family to decline any visitor requests as Anwar undergoes the necessary treatment and observation in the hospital. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, June 24 — The family of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the PKR de facto leader was admitted to hospital for a severe prolapsed disc injury after he was unable to move upon his return from Turkey.

“He was rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre and the doctors are currently monitoring his condition closely,” Anwar’s family said in a statement today.

The statement also said doctors have advised the family to decline any visitor requests as Anwar undergoes the necessary treatment and observation in the hospital.

“His family members are with him at the moment.

“However, we remain grateful for all the concern, prayers and support received from everyone for their kind understanding,” the statement said.