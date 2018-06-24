Former deputy minister Asyraf Wajdi new Umno Youth chief

Asyraf Wajdi reportedly won after a close race against former wing vice-chief and fellow senator Khairul Azwan Harun. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Senator Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki won the Umno Youth chief post today, according to unofficial results.

The former deputy minister in charge of Islamic affairs reportedly won after a close race against former wing vice-chief and fellow senator Khairul Azwan Harun.

[KEPUTUSAN RASMI]



Secara rasminya, Datuk Dr. Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki @drasyrafwajdi adalah Ketua Pergerakan Pemuda UMNO Malaysia yang baru buat penggal 2018-2021.



Tahniah diucapkan kepada DAWD atas kemenangan beliau dan selamat menjalankan tugas yang baru.#PemilihanUMNO2018 pic.twitter.com/2Gd0Bh454Y — Pemilihan UMNO 2018 (@PemilihanUMNO18) June 24, 2018

Asyraf Wajdi was said to have obtained 65 votes against Azwan’s 62 as at 12.15pm today.

Pahang Umno Youth chief Shahar Abdullah received 51 votes, despite leading the race yesterday.

Controversial Sungai Besar Umno chief and fugitive, Datul Seri Jamal Md Yunos, received only two votes.

Earlier, former wing information chief Shahril Hamdan was said to have won the number two post.

Meanwhile, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan reportedly won the Puteri chief post.

Official results will only be announced at 5pm.