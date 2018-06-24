Malay Mail

Former deputy minister Asyraf Wajdi new Umno Youth chief

By Zurairi Ar

Asyraf Wajdi reportedly won after a close race against former wing vice-chief and fellow senator Khairul Azwan Harun. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa
KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — Senator Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki won the Umno Youth chief post today, according to unofficial results.

The former deputy minister in charge of Islamic affairs reportedly won after a close race against former wing vice-chief and fellow senator Khairul Azwan Harun.

Asyraf Wajdi was said to have obtained 65 votes against Azwan’s 62 as at 12.15pm today.

Pahang Umno Youth chief Shahar Abdullah received 51 votes, despite leading the race yesterday.

Controversial Sungai Besar Umno chief and fugitive, Datul Seri Jamal Md Yunos, received only two votes.

Earlier, former wing information chief Shahril Hamdan was said to have won the number two post.

Meanwhile, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan reportedly won the Puteri chief post.

Official results will only be announced at 5pm.

