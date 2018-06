Siti Kasim is seen in the Kajang Court Complex on June 24, 2018, after being arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman whom the lawyer insisted she had rescued from the latter’s mother. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KAJANG, June 24 — A Magistrate’s Court here has dismissed the police’s request for a remand against lawyer Siti Kasim, who was arrested last night for allegedly obstructing public servants from dispensing their duties.

Siti will now be released immediately.

Yes! @sitikasim is released. Magistrate dismissed application for remand. These are the lawyers representing Siti not that she can’t speak for herself😀 pic.twitter.com/XdJzcZFvKT — The IvyGram (@ivyjosiah) June 24, 2018

