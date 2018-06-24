Cops: Old investigation team, papers to be brought back for new Altantuya murder probe

Setev Shaariibu is seen outside the Dang Wangi police station in Kuala Lumpur June 20, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 — The old investigation team and papers will be brought back to investigate the murder of Altantuya Shaariibuu after Putrajaya gave the green light to reopen the case, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim today.

Noor Rashid said a police committee might be formed to monitor the ongoing murder probe of the Mongolian model if necessary.

“We will also get back the investigations paper and the old team to move forward with these new allegations to determine what are the grounds as the case has already been given a court verdict.

“We would also call previous witnesses to testify if needed as we are still in the revision process,” he said after attending a police veterans event at Kuala Lumpur International Hotel.

When asked if the police knew the whereabouts of Musa Safri who was the former aide-de-camp to Datuk Seri Najib Razak when the latter was deputy prime minister from 2004 until 2009, Noor Rashid said Musa was still in the country.

Altantuya’s father, Setev Shaariibuu named Musa as a key witness but the latter was not called to testify at the trial of the two policemen accused of killing Altantuya.

In 2006, Altantuya was shot in the head twice and her body blown up with explosives at a secluded spot in Puncak Alam, Kuala Selangor by two police officers, Inspector Azilah Hadri and Corporal Sirul Azhar Umar.

Both police officers were convicted of the murder in 2009 and sentenced to hang by the High Court. The motive behind the murder was never revealed in court.

They were later released when an appeals court in 2013 overturned the conviction, ruling that the High Court judge had erred in his judgment but the Federal Court upheld their sentence in 2015.